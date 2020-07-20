L.A. to again begin sending city workers to push businesses to comply with coronavirus guidelines

Starting Monday, city workers will be fanning out across Los Angeles to encourage businesses not following coronavirus safety protocols to come into compliance, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced last week.

“In the past two weeks, we received 549 complaints of businesses that were not following the protocols,” Garcetti said during a news conference Friday as he announced the relaunch of the city’s Business Ambassadors Program.

The mayor said the program “showed us so much success early on in this fight.”

As part of the effort, dozens of workers from the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team are sent each day to visit businesses that have been reported for not complying with health orders. In L.A., residents can report stores and restaurants flouting coronavirus safety rules online.

The workers can only “remind” businesses about the rules, but they don’t issue citations, according to the mayor’s office.

“It is our goal to educate, to encourage, before we have to turn to law enforcement,” Garcetti said. “But as you’ve seen, we have not been afraid to do that for criminal cases through our city attorney’s office, to file those cases, and to make sure that businesses that are violating public health orders are held accountable.”

The program was initially created back in March, when the mayor issued the “Safer-at-Home” order and non-essential businesses were told to shut their doors.

“If voluntary compliance is not achieved, the ambassadors will share information with the City Attorney and LAPD for follow-up,” the mayor’s office says.

Each sector that reopens has to follow specific guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, including mandating face masks, posting signage, reducing capacity, reconfiguring furniture and following strict cleaning protocols.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health also has inspectors that visit restaurants and other businesses to ensure compliance. Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said that thousands of locations countywide were found to not be following guidelines in past weeks.

County supervisors passed a motion in June to allow the department to impose fines or immediately revoke the permits of restaurants not complying with health orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered L.A. and other counties to close bars and stop indoor operations at restaurants, fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, hair salons, barbershops and indoor malls.

Currently, restaurants in L.A. County can only stay open for dine-in service if they offer outdoor seating to customers.

The county continues to see increased coronavirus transmission and hospitalizations, with a total of 155,887 cases confirmed and 4,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Countywide, 2,216 people were hospitalized for the respiratory illness Sunday alone— the highest number reported in a single day.