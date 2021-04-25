Vaccine site slated to open in Century City as county officials report continued progress against COVID-19

Los Angeles County public health authorities on Sunday reported 408 new cases of the coronavirus and five related deaths.

New cases and deaths are often lower on weekends because not all laboratories report results. Even so, the figures continue to indicate that the region has so far avoided the variant-driven surge that has troubled some other states, such as Michigan.

The signs of progress have buoyed hopes that authorities can vaccinate enough people at a sufficient speed to head off a potential new wave of infection.

There were 407 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, a decline of nearly 14% from two weeks before. During the peak of viral transmission in January, more than 8,000 people were hospitalized in L.A. County.

