L.A. to pay $1.5M to settle suit by LAPD detective alleging abuse, blackmail by officer

Los Angeles will pay up to $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit from a police detective who said she was assaulted, abused and blackmailed by a fellow officer, and that department officials ignored her complaints.

Det. Ysabel Villegas, a longtime employee of the department, accused Officer Daniel Reedy of beating her and threatening to share sexually explicit images he had secretly taken if she tried to end their relationship. At one point, she told Reedy that she did not want to have sex with him, but he insisted and she submitted in fear of the “consequences,” the suit said.

Villegas alleged that senior officers failed to investigate his threats and left her unprotected from the abuse.

“Instead, LAPD officers redistributed the explicit photographs, further creating a hostile work environment for Detective Villegas,” the lawsuit alleged.

