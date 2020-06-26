L.A. to pay nearly $1 million in settlement against officer who shot Black teen in back

Jamar Nicholson shows the bullet wound on his back from when an LAPD officer shot him in 2015. Nicholson was 15 at the time.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles will pay nearly $1 million to settle excessive force claims against an LAPD officer who fired into a group of teenagers in 2015 after apparently mistaking a toy gun for a real weapon.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the L.A. city attorney’s office, confirmed the $985,000 settlement Friday but declined to comment further.

The claim stemmed from the events of Feb. 10, 2015, when an LAPD officer shot at Jamar Nicholson, then 15, in an alley near 10th Street and Florence Avenue — wounding him in the upper back.

Nicholson, who is Black, had been rapping and dancing with some of his friends in the alley that morning, which they previously told The Times was part of their typical routine before school.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.