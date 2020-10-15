L.A. to resume street sweeping, parking enforcement Thursday

A parking enforcement officer tickets a car parked in an area scheduled for street sweeping in an undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The city’s lax parking enforcement measures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic will end Thursday, officials reminded Angelenos Wednesday.

“Everybody needs to get back in the habit of checking those rules on your block parking your car, allowing our city street sweepers to do their work to keep our city clean,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s suspension of violations for street sweeping, metered parking and other rules have been in place since March 16 to accommodate Angelenos during the region’s stay-at-home order meant to curb spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the city will resume issuing $73 street sweeping enforcement tickets. Additionally, enforcement of rules pertaining to abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registration will resume the same day.

Enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits will also start throughout the city.

Meanwhile, vehicles that serve as dwellings are exempt from impoundment for now, as the city crafts a plan for the next steps.

Additionally, booting and impounding of “scofflaw vehicles” that have accumulated five or more unpaid traffic citations will be delayed until Jan. 1, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transporation.

To encourage residents to pay citations early, LADOT will launch a reward program on Nov. 2 that will award a $20 discount to parking citations paid within 48 hours.

The department has also compiled a list of programs to assist residents who cannot pay their outstanding tickets or need help paying them.

More information about those programs and the resumed parking restrictions can be found here here.