L.A. to set up 50 ‘alternative learning’ centers at parks amid school closures, provide $30 million in child care relief

An East College Prep High School senior follows a remote Advanced Placement Calculus class as her cousin plays with his phone while sitting in a community garden near her home on Aug. 14, 2020, in the Boyle Heights. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles City Council approved a plan to provide $30 million in child care relief for working moms and set up 50 “alternative learning centers” at parks, officials said Wednesday.

With schools shuttered across the county to curb coronavirus transmission, the learning centers would alleviate child care pressure for working parents as learning continues online, officials said.

“We can offer a safe place for their children to be while they work, and allow their children to do school work and other creative activities,” L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement.

It’s still unclear when the sites are expected to open and how they’ll operate with coronavirus restrictions in place.

According to state guidelines on small, supervised educational and child care settings, groups must be limited to no more than 14 children and two supervising adults.

Grappling with a coronavirus surge that followed reopenings, Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-July ordered schools in counties on the state’s coronavirus watchlist for heightened coronavirus activity to keep schools closed until they can get off the list and stay off for two weeks straight.

Counties that have coronavirus case rates below 200 infections per 100,000 can have elementary schools request waivers to reopen. And while L.A. County this week met that criteria, health officials on Wednesday said they won’t be immediately opening up the waiver process to schools as they review guidelines.

The L.A. City Council on Wednesday also approved another $20 million to help child care facilities stay open and provide vouchers to families in need of assistance. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, officials said.

“Securing affordable child care is an enormous burden on low-income working moms during the best of times, but during this COVID-19 pandemic, we have utter desperation as mothers are forced to choose between work or staying home and not having enough money to pay their rent and feed their kids – it’s tragic,” Martinez said.

A USC study found that 1 in 3 working mothers reported that they were the main caregiver, compared to 1 in 10 working fathers as of early April, after schools closed due to the pandemic. Overall, 44% of women reported being the only household member caring for children, compared to 14% of men.

The majority of working women with young children surveyed reported reducing their hours at work amid the pandemic.