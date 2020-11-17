L.A. told to stay at home as much as possible as COVID-19 brings ‘new level of danger’

A signboard reminds people of the face covering requirement as pedestrians wear face masks due to the coronavirus in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

There are growing calls for Los Angeles County residents to stay at home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks as the coronavirus surges and the Thanksgiving holiday season brings new dangers.

Officials have been sounding the alarm in recent days about the rapid spread of the virus in the region and have warned that more restrictions could be coming, including a possible curfew. Mayor Eric Garcetti went a step further Monday by saying remaining at home when possible is essential in slowing the outbreak.

The call falls far short of the strict safer-at-home order issued in March. But it illustrates the dire situation L.A. and the rest of California face in the coming weeks if the surging numbers in cases don’t start decreasing.

“This is a different kind of moment, a new level of danger,” Garcetti said. “If we don’t make these decisions now, there really is only one outcome: We will almost certainly have to shut things down again. And more people will get sick and die.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.