L.A. Unified cancels large events over coronavirus, but classes still in session

All large student and staff gatherings in Los Angeles Unified schools are canceled as of Wednesday night due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner told parents in a letter and robocall. No schools are closed, but student competitions and sports games will continue “without spectators.”

“We are implementing, effective immediately, a series of steps based on recommendations from public health officials,” Beutner said in the message to families about 7:45 p.m. “All large student and staff gatherings are cancelled, as well as off-campus visits by students and staff to public places where crowds gather.”

Beutner sent the following in a separate directive to school leaders Wednesday:

Cancel or postpone all large gatherings, assemblies and school open houses. In simple terms, if the gathering has more people than you might find in a classroom, students and staff should not participate.

Athletic events and other similar activities can continue, but without spectators attending.

Cancel or postpone all in-person organizational and professional development meetings.

Try to use Zoom, conference calls or other ways to convene a virtual gathering.

Cancel all outside use of school facilities.

Cancel all school trips to public venues where there is exposure to crowds.

Exclude from school campuses all students, staff, faculty members or visitors for 14 days who have traveled outside the United States.

