L.A. Unified students return to class amid record-breaking coronavirus surge

Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Unified students are returning to campus from winter break Tuesday amid a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases that is testing the carefully laid plans of educators in the nation’s second-largest school district to keep classrooms open amid stressful conditions.

L.A. Unified officials are girding for staffing shortages, large numbers of student absences, and long lines to access campuses for the multitudes of students who will probably need coronavirus tests to meet the district’s requirement that a negative test be shown by anyone seeking to enter school grounds.

Never has the coronavirus caseload in schools been higher. On Monday, district data showed a massive spike in active cases among students and staff to more than 58,000, with more than 760 schools reporting more than 10 cases, more than 140 reporting more than 100 cases and six high schools reporting more than 300, according to an LA Times database of district cases.

About 15% of the more than 400,000 tests submitted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 were positive, according to the district’s data.

