Video shows L.A. Union Station flooded with water

Travelers passing through Los Angeles Union Station Thursday were ankles-deep in water as a section of the historic station flooded amid heavy rains.

Video from around 9:40 a.m. showed water flooding the pedestrian passageway, where train riders pass through to get to their platforms. Staff members could be seen working to clear the water from the passageway.

By 1:40 p.m., L.A. Metro said the water had been cleared.

No delays were reported as a result of the flooding at the station.

Authorities did not provide details on what caused the flooding, but it happened as heavy rainfall drenched the Southland.

Downtown L.A. has received more than 3 1/2 inches of rain since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

We have additional staff on scene to assist passengers. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/KpF6iF4Nhe — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) December 30, 2021