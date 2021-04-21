L.A. vaccination sites reopen after being temporarily closed as precaution ahead of Chauvin verdict

Health care workers line get COVID-19 vaccinations at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles are back up and running after being temporarily shuttered in anticipation of potential demonstrations stemming from the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The locations that were closed as a “simple precaution” Tuesday afternoon — Cal State Los Angeles, Crenshaw Christian Center, Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, Lincoln Park, Los Angeles Southwest College, Pierce College, San Fernando Park and USC — will operate as usual Wednesday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

City-run mobile vaccination clinics also will resume normal operations.

It’s unclear how many appointments were put off because of the pause — which went into effect before Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of a Black man, George Floyd.

