L.A., Ventura counties under red flag warning as powerful winds, low humidity increase fire danger

A red flag warning went into effect over much of the Los Angeles area Sunday morning as gusty winds and low humidity across the Southland increased fire danger.

The warning, which covers most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, went into effect at 9 a.m. and will be in place through 3 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak wind activity is expected Sunday morning and afternoon.

“Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to continue into Monday morning, however, wind speeds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph less than Sunday,” according to the NWS. “Humidities are expected to fall to around 15 to 20 percent by mid-morning Sunday, potentially lowering to between 8 and 15 percent by Sunday afternoon and evening, and again on Monday.”

Authorities are forecasting critical fire weather conditions, as the combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire spread.

“You want to make sure if you do have a breakdown, or if your car starts smoking on the side of the road, you don’t pull it over into that brush on the edge,” said Capt. Sara Rathburn with the L.A. County Fire Department. “We get a lot of vehicle fires that continue into wildfires. And on a day like today, they’re harder to catch.”

Red Flag Warnings for portions of #SoCal today. Wildfires can spread quickly — by the time one is nearby, you may not have much time. Stay Weather-Ready by preparing ahead of time. Ready your home, have an evacuation plan, and an emergency supply kit. https://t.co/FDUuheF3E3 pic.twitter.com/MPuESXXM2v — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 21, 2021

With a RED FLAG Warning in effect for most of LA and Ventura Counties, use extra caution! Any new fire will have a fast rate of spread, long range spotting up to 2 miles ahead of the fire, flame lengths potentially up to 60 feet. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/sLpljic1MW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 21, 2021

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 21, 2021.