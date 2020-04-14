L.A. voters lack confidence in Trump’s coronavirus performance, give Newsom, Garcetti high marks: Poll

Los Angeles County residents have far more confidence in state and local officials to lead them through the coronavirus outbreak than they do President Trump, a new poll has found.
The poll, by the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, reported that 85% or more of respondents had confidence in California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles County Health Department, while only 38% had confidence in President Trump.
Those who identified as politically conservative tended to be more skeptical both of the stay-at-home orders and of the level of threat posed by the virus. Only 76% of them viewed the virus as a real threat compared with 91% among liberals.
Conservatives also saw themselves as less vulnerable, with 74% saying they’re worried they would catch the virus, compared with 85% of liberals.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.