L.A. will recognize Taix in Echo Park as a historic monument — but not restaurant’s building

Taix French Restaurant, located in Echo Park, has long been an L.A. institution since opening in 1964. In August 2019, it was expected to close temporarily to make way for a new mixed-use development.(Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council decided Wednesday to recognize Taix French Restaurant as a historic monument but granted no special protection to its Sunset Boulevard building.

Instead, the historic designation will extend to its location and three specific features of the longtime Echo Park haunt: its cherrywood bar top, a red-and-white Taix sign and another advertising “Cocktails.”

The Echo Park site is slated for redevelopment: Holland Partner Group plans to replace the Taix building with a new six-story complex that would bring in 170 units of housing, including 24 that are affordable to “very low income” households, and house a smaller version of the longtime restaurant.

The modified version of the historic designation, proposed by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, had been welcomed by restaurateur Michael Taix, who has firmly backed the redevelopment plan for the site.

