L.A. woman draws attention to death Breonna Taylor, fatally shot by police in Kentucky

Breonna Taylor is shown in a photo posted to Change.org and distributed by CNN.

Widespread protests provoked by the death of George Floyd have swept the nation this week, but some activists, like the L.A.-based writer Cate Young, want to use this opportunity to spotlight other cases, too.

On Tuesday, Young launched a campaign to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot in her Louisville, Ky., apartment by a police officer in March.

Frustrated by the lack of media and political attention on black women such as Taylor who have died at the hands of police, Young seeks to bring her story back into the news cycle.

“If I were to be a victim of this kind of crime, I would be quickly forgotten,” said Young, a black woman and self-described feminist. “Someone needed to champion her cause as well.”

