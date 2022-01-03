L.A. won’t allow rent hikes for most tenants until 2023

After seven months of a global pandemic spent in a cramped one-bedroom apartment, Jacob Guardado and his roommate decided to make a move.

They found a Studio City two-bedroom in October 2020 for $1,975 a month — a few hundred dollars more than what they had been paying. When the lease ended a year later, Guardado was waiting for his landlord to tell him how much more it was going to cost to stay there.

“I didn’t want to ask,” said Guardado, 28, who works in the insurance industry.

But the rent increase never came. And there won’t be one for a while. As the U.S. nears the beginning of the third year combating COVID-19, tenants in L.A. are receiving a benefit few others have: Landlords are prohibited from raising the cost of more than 650,000 rent-stabilized units citywide, which represents nearly three-quarters of L.A.’s apartment stock.

