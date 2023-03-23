People arrive at the entrance of the L.A. Zoo on it’s reopening day on Feb. 16, 2021. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

With warmer weather and longer days ahead, Angelenos can celebrate the new season with springtime events at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association announced Wednesday the return of popular springtime events, including a wine and dinner series and the zoo’s monthlong springtime celebration.

The start dates for the various activities will vary.

Springtime Events at the L.A. Zoo:

Wild for the Planet: Beginning April 1, the L.A. Zoo invites guests to celebrate planet Earth with activities, entertainment and presentations. Guests can also enjoy an Earth Expo, including animal feedings, honey tastings and art demonstrations.

These activities and more will take place every weekend in April and most of the activities are completely free to guests with paid admission. The event is also free GLAZA members, however, honey tasting will cost everyone $3.

Wine and Dinner series: The popular dinner series will return on May 18 and highlight different wineries and conservation topics throughout spring and summer. Guests will dine at various locations throughout the zoo on select Thursday evenings.

The dinner will take place on:

May 18

June 15

July 13

Aug. 10

The dinner is only open to guests who are 21 years old and older. The event tickets will cost $175 per person and $165 per person for GLAZA members.

Roaring ’80s Night: Guests, who are 21 and older, can enjoy a 1980s-themed party at the L.A. Zoo. The event will take place on June 16 and will only happen for one night. During the event, guests can feed the animals, enjoy an immersive silent disco and dance the night away with music provided by an 80’s cover band, among other activities.

Tickets for the event are $25 and GLAZA members can receive a $5 discount on admission tickets.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

For more information about the events and to purchase tickets, guests can visit the L.A. Zoo website.