L.A. Zoo announces reopening date, will begin accepting reservations starting Wednesday

In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, school children arrive at the Los Angeles Zoo, in Los Angeles. The zoo, along with much of California, is shutting down, with theme parks, horse-racing tracks and concert halls locking their doors while some people postpone their weddings as the nation’s largest state attempts to dodge the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nick Ut,File)

The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen next week after shutting its gates five months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday, the same day the general public can start reserving tickets online.

When it begins welcoming back guests on Aug. 26, the popular attraction will have modified operations and new safety measures in place to comply with Los Angeles County public health orders geared toward slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the L.A. Zoo.

“The world has changed over the last several months, and so has your Los Angeles Zoo. You will notice enhanced protocols and procedures onsite to ensure the health and safety of all guests, staff and animals,” Denise M. Verret, the zoo’s CEO and director, said in the release.

Those measures include limiting capacity, a timed ticketing system with online reservations, and mandatory face coverings for everyone over the age of 2, the release stated.

Physical distancing will also be enforced, with reminders placed throughout the zoo to keep 6 feet apart.

Indoor areas and high-touch spaces will remain closed for now, while in-person events, talks and events have been temporarily suspended, according to officials.

Additionally, more hand sanitizer stations have been added around the facility as the zoo implements enhanced sanitation protocols.

The zoo closed to the general public and members on March 13, and will have been shuttered for an “unprecedented” 166 days by the time it greets visitors again, officials said.

People can begin reserving tickets starting noon Wednesday at www.lazoo.org/reopening.