L.A. Zoo honors Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials honored Betty White at the Los Angeles Zoo Monday, on what would have been her 100th birthday.

In tribute of the beloved actor and animal advocate, the zoo created a special white rose memorial garden where fans can remember White with messages and drawings which will be strung around the area. The memorial garden is located in Allen Ludden Plaza, named after her late husband, the actor and game show host who died in 1981.

There is also a self-guided “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour” featuring 16 stops where visitors can learn about White’s contributions. The experience is also available online at www.lazoo.org/betty-white.

Betty White died at her Brentwood home on New Year’s Eve.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.