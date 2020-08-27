L.A. Zoo reopens with visitors told to ‘keep a zebra apart’

A man photographs a sign reminding people to “Keep A Zebra Apart” at the Los Angeles Zoo as it reopens on Aug. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The small, bushy meerkat crawled out of its dusty home Wednesday morning and lifted itself atop the highest rock. It was an unusual shift for the elder keeping guard of its pack, including the new litter of pups.

For one, the people that this small African mongoose saw weren’t the usual humans that it has observed for the past few months.

These homo sapiens intruders were among the first batch of 200 visitors who snagged a ticket to enter the Los Angeles Zoo, which was reopening for the first time since it closed in March for 166 consecutive days because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re so glad to have this day. It’s such a milestone,” CEO & Zoo Director Denise M. Verret said. “Part of the reopening for me sort of allows some normalcy to return for people to have an opportunity to come out in a safe environment to see animals up close to embrace their lives.”

