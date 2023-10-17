Ghosts, goblins and ghouls of all ages are invited to visit the Los Angeles Zoo’s Halloween event, “Boo at the Zoo.” The event will take place the last two weekends of October.

“Boo at the Zoo” will include:

Trick or treating throughout the Zoo

Halloween-themed feedings for select animals

Spooky story time reading of “Grumpy Monkey Don’t Be Scared” with author Suzanne Lang and illustrator Max Lang

Spooky stories readings with L.A. Public Library Children’s Librarians

Extinct Animal Graveyard, where guests learn about extinct species and ways to protect vulnerable animal populations

A self-guided tour filled with “wacky, creepy, and funny animal facts.”

A trip inside the Living Amphibians, Invertebrates, and Reptiles exhibit

More details about the event can be found here.

All Halloween activities are free with paid admission to the Zoo and for members of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.