L.A. Zoo to reopen next week with advanced reservations now required to limit capacity

After being closed since the beginning of December because of a surge in coronavirus cases, the gates to the Los Angeles Zoo will be reopening again next week with changes in place to keep guests safe.

The zoo is slated to welcome guests back to the grounds on Feb. 16, but advanced online reservations are now required. Guests can start making reservations on Saturday.

“This new ticketing process allows us to control our capacity and gives your party plenty of space for physical distancing,” zoo officials said in an online video about the reopening plan.

Have you herd? The Zoo is reopening on Tuesday, 2/16. We will continue to provide a safe, modified experience, with limited capacity and advance reservations required for all guests. Reservations will be available starting Saturday, 2/13 at https://t.co/4I0fF9N0n9. #LAZooLove pic.twitter.com/XVg9581yK6 — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) February 10, 2021

After making an online reservation, guests will receive an electronic ticket that can be scanned by zoo staff on their phone, or printed out. Zoo members will receive a free ticket, but still need to make a reservation in advance.

For the time being, in-person presentations by zoo staff, talks and events will be temporarily suspended. New signage has also been posted around the zoo to remind guests to stay a zebra or snow leopard’s length, or six-feet, apart. Signs will also ask guests to refrain from touching glass which is used in some exhibits.

Other safety protocols that will be in place include:

Required face coverings for staff and guests two years old and older.

Enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms.

Use of hand sanitizer stations available at various locations throughout the zoo.

Some pathways will be designated as one-way traffic flows throughout the zoo to allow for physical distancing.

Physical distancing reminders, markers, and physical barriers placed throughout the zoo.

Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children’s Zoo, and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel will be closed.

Indoor and enclosed exhibits will be closed.

Indoor dining will be closed.

Tickets for the zoo are $22 for adults and children 13 and older, or $17 for children 2 to 12. Children under the age of 2 are free. Guests age 62 and older are $19. Guests without internet access or a credit card can reserve a time slot by calling 323-644-4211. Members without internet access can reserve a time slot by calling 323-644-4747.

For more information about the reopening of the L.A. Zoo, visit lazoo.org/reopening.