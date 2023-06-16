To honor dads of all shapes and sizes, the City of Los Angeles Animal Services Department is helping families grow — four paws at a time.

LA Animal Services is celebrating Father’s Day by reducing pet adoption fees this weekend at its six animal shelters.

Beginning Saturday, families can adopt dogs for $51 or puppies for $75. Kittens can be adopted for $25 and adult cats for $12.50.

The adoption event comes as LA Animal Services reports crowded conditions at its shelters.

“Our Centers are at capacity, mainly with larger and medium-sized dogs,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “Please consider adopting or fostering as we have plenty of wonderful pets ready to meet you and be a part of your family.”

Two adoptable dogs at LA Animal Services are shown in these undated photos provided by the City of Los Angeles Animal Services Department

Dogs and cats adopted from an LA Animal Services center comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. Adopters also receive a “VCA Healthy Start Certificate,” which provides up to $250 for any follow up veterinary care within the first two weeks of adoption.

Dogs adopted from LA Animal Services shelters are eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills.

LA Animal Services has six locations that are open Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required for Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those who want to help but are unable to adopt can make donations or sign up to foster or help out in other ways.

To find the shelter nearest you, click here. Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 18.