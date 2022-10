Billed as the biggest annual celebration of Mexican gastronomy by organizers, La Feria de los Moles was held Sunday in Grand Park.

The event was founded in 2008 by Pedro Ramos, who is originally from Tlacotepec de Benito Juarez in Mexico, but is now a longtime resident of Los Angeles.

La Feria de los Moles, according to organizers, is the only festival of food that preserves the essence of pre-Hispanic dishes and respects its traditions.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 23, 2022