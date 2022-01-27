La Habra Heights assistant fire chief arrested for using fake police lights to impersonate officer: LASD

Timothy Peel allegedly used this truck, shown on Jan. 27, 2022, outfitted with lights and sirens to initiate illegal traffic stops, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. (LASD)

The assistant fire chief of the La Habra Heights Fire Department was arrested Thursday for impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Timothy Peel, assistant fire chief for La Habra Heights, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022, for allegedly impersonating a police officer. (LASD)

Timothy Peel was arrested in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive in Whittier after he “impersonated a peace officer, conducted traffic stops, and unlawfully detained his victims,” the LASD said in a release.

The Sheriff’s Department said Peel “used a 2020 white Chevy Silverado 2500 HD equipped with lights and siren to conduct the traffic stops.”

Jail records show Peel, 34, bonded out Thursday afternoon after paying $100,000 bail. He is due in Downey Municipal Court on Monday.

“The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Division,” the release added.

The LASD is asking any additional victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-229-1700.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.