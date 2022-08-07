The La Habra Police Department provided this photo of a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run on Aug. 7, 2022.

The driver of a white pickup truck seriously injured a bicyclist in La Habra Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

The crash in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard was reported at about 4:45 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old bicyclist in the road way, the La Habra Police Department said on Twitter.

The man, a La Habra resident, was taken by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The pickup, a white Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab, silver stock rims and a construction rack in the bed, fled after the collision, police said.

The truck has visible front-end damage, including to its grill, hood and driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 562-383-4345.