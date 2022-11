A woman was killed in a two-car crash in La Habra Saturday night, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The woman, who was not identified, was declared dead near the intersection of Lambert Road and Walnut Street after the 9:45 p.m. crash, the La Habra Police Department said in a news release.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-383-4300.