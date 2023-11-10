A hazardous materials crew responded to downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon after employees at L.A. Live were possibly exposed to fumes from an unknown chemical that spilled from a barrel.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 55-gallon drum was moved into a parking structure for cleaning when an employee apparently became sick from the container’s fumes.

The employee was treated on scene by paramedics but declined transport to the hospital. At least nine other people were being evaluated.

Los Angeles Fire Department trucks are seen parked outside a garage at LA Live after fumes from an undetermined chemical made at least one person sick on Nov. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

The hazardous materials crew responded to the entertainment complex around noon and were working to identify the contents of the drum.

Air conditioning units located near the drum were shut down in an effort to prevent the fumes from affecting other people.

No evacuations were ordered initially, but first responders later decided to evaluate all L.A. Live employees near the scene.

Several L.A. Live employees are evaluated after fumes from an undetermined chemical made at least one person sick on Nov. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

While no one has shown any serious symptoms yet, crews are being cautious and have set up a triage area for patients.

Video from Sky5 showed the area taped off from the public and more than a dozen people, assumed to be employees, waiting in the area for observation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.