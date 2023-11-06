A man was arrested on Monday after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours with a child in Hemet.

Around 7:30 a.m., Hemet police responded to a report of a restraining order violation in the 2800 block of Marilee Court, according to a Hemet Police Department news release.

Angel Carillo, 46, of Los Angeles who was inside the residence, barricaded himself inside with the child, and refused to come out. Officers were eventually able to remove the child from the residence, but Carillo refused to surrender.

The SWAT team later arrived to negotiate with Carillo. After several hours of negotiations, Carillo was arrested and charged with several crimes, in addition to his several outstanding warrants. He is being held on $233,000.00 bail.