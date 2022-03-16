A La Mirada woman and expectant mother is glad she trusted her mother’s advice.

Olivia Chavira’s doctor told her she had lost her baby after the child’s heartbeat didn’t show up on ultrasounds.

Chavira said she was mourning her loss when her mother told her to get one last ultrasound before giving up.

That one last scan showed Chavira’s child had a strong heartbeat and was moving, and she’s due to deliver a healthy baby in just a few days now.

