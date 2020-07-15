LA Pride is leaving West Hollywood after four decades in the city

LA Pride, one of the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ pride celebrations, is leaving West Hollywood after more than four decades in the iconic gay-friendly city.

In a letter to the West Hollywood City Council on Tuesday, Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces LA Pride, says the annual parade and festival will be moved from the city in 2021. A new location has not been announced.

“The Board of Directors decided to take this approach for several reasons,” the letter says. “These include construction in West Hollywood Park, the changing demographics of Greater Los Angeles, our commitment to being responsive to the LGBTQIA+ community’s needs, and our allyship and collaboration with other movements for social change.”

LA Pride, which has taken place in West Hollywood every summer since 1979, draws hundreds of thousands of people to the city each year.

