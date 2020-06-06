LA Pride organizers under fire after seeking police permit for Black Lives Matter solidarity protest

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department keep watch as demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd in West Hollywood on June 3, 2020. (Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

The organizers behind LA Pride’s solidarity march for black lives are being denounced for organizing the event collaboratively with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Festivities celebrating the 50th year of the city’s Pride parade had been suspended because of the coronavirus. But this week, organizers announced that they were planning a march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter for June 14, starting in Hollywood and ending in West Hollywood.

On behalf of Christopher Street West, the group that organizes Los Angeles’ Pride march, Jeff Consoletti, who runs an event production firm, submitted a special event permit application to the LAPD on Tuesday.

“For the past 50 years, we have demonstrated a strong and unified partnership with law enforcement in the annual organization of PRIDE here in Los Angeles and West Hollywood,” he wrote. “Your support of this peaceful gathering is the key to its success and continues a LA tradition of support, advocacy, and the peaceful right to protest for all.”

I've been informed @LAPride is, in fact, working with police for their so-called "Black solidarity" march. Attached is a screenshot of an event producer's letter to the LAPD underscoring "a strong and unified partnership with law enforcement." Homos, this is not it. pic.twitter.com/7YkndfDUrV — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) June 5, 2020

2. As angry as we are at LA Pride, non-black queers should conscript themselves in this narrative and find solutions for our failures. We should build something like @queermarch in its stead, with black organizers, so we don't co-opt the movement. — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) June 5, 2020