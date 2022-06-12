LA Pride continued Sunday with a parade on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s the latest community event the nonprofit organization has put on following Saturday’s successful Pride in the Park concert series.

June is recognized in the United States as Pride Month and for many, Pride means acceptance and equality for all, especially for people like Yush Gupta.

“It really means a lot for me to celebrate today because I just came out to my dad last month,” Gupta told KTLA. “It went amazing. It was such a huge load off my chest and it felt so good to be open and accepted still.”

For Gupta, this year’s Pride Parade felt different. In previous years, Gupta had to lay low and be careful not to share that he was attending Pride events.

“Every other time I went there, I celebrated, but no one would find out about it or know about it and this time I’m celebrating because they know about it and accept it,” Gupta said.

Sunday’s Pride Parade served as a 50-year anniversary of sorts for organizers.

In 1970, parade organizers put on the first permitted gay pride parade in the entire world. June 2020 would’ve been the semicentennial for the parade, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to skip the usual parade.

This year, it made its triumphant return.

The parade began on Hollywood Boulevard at Cahuenga Boulevard, marched up Highland Avenue and then wrapped around on Sunset Boulevard.

Music legend Paula Abdul served as Grand Marshall alongside actor Mark Indelicato and LGBTQ community icon Sir Lady Java.

