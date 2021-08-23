La Puente man seeking images of nude women stole 620,000 photos from Apple iClouds: Authorities

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on display during launch day on October 23, 2020 in London, England. (Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles County man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos and videos in a plot to steal and share images of nude young women, federal authorities say.

Hao Kuo Chi, 40, of La Puente, has agreed to plead guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer, court records show.

Chi, who goes by David, admitted that he impersonated Apple customer support staff in emails that tricked unsuspecting victims into providing him with their Apple IDs and passwords, according to court records.

He gained unauthorized access to photos and videos of at least 306 victims across the nation, most of them young women, he acknowledged in his plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Tampa, Fla.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.