La Scala in Beverly Hills apologizes for New Year’s Eve dinner invite amid backlash

A venerated Beverly Hills eatery has apologized for planning a “Prohibition” New Year’s Eve dinner amid the latest coronavirus surge — and an in-person dining ban — calling the incident a big misunderstanding.

La Scala, a celebrity hangout offering upscale Italian food a stone’s throw from Rodeo Drive, was responding to backlash to an invitation it had slipped into diners’ takeout bags. Written in florid cursive lettering, the invite said the restaurant was considering taking reservations for a speakeasy-themed dinner party “inside,” if there was enough interest. “Please keep this discreet but tell all your friends,” the note said.

The invitation, which was widely shared on Twitter, sparking scores of negative comments, prompted reaction from both the Beverly Hills Police Department and city officials.

With a state order banning outdoor dining initially set to expire Monday, the restaurant said in an online statement that the invite was floated in case it was allowed to offer some kind of table service. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled that the dining ban — part of a new stay-at-home order enacted in early December — will continue, as hospitals struggle to accommodate COVID-19 patients amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

