The La Verne Police Department is urging residents to stay inside their homes while they search for an armed suspect.

According to a Facebook post from LVPD, police are “actively” searching for an armed suspect in the area surrounding Damien Avenue and nearby streets, namely Palomares Avenue, Bonita Avenue and Wheeler Avenue as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

An hour later, La Verne police provided another update, saying that the search area has been narrowed to the Damien High School campus.

“Residents may leave the perimeter [listed in the initial post] but no one may enter,” authorities said.

The suspect was described by authorities as a Black man wearing a white shirt with a black and white striped hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

“Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes with their windows and doors locked,” LVPD said on social media. “If you see the suspect or any suspicious activity, please call 911.”

