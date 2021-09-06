Labor Day brings relatively small crowds to area beaches, as well as a giraffe

Crowds hit the beach for the unofficial last weekend of summer, but not as many as might be expected in some places.

In Huntington Beach, the crowd was estimated to be about 20,000 people, while on a normal holiday weekend, that figure would be closer to 50,000, according to Battalion Chief Doug Leach of the Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division.

“We’ve had approximately 35 rescues throughout the weekend, which considering there’s some weekends we’re in the hundreds, if not thousands, it’s just pretty mild weekend in that regard,” Leach said.

In Santa Monica, beachgoers could get up close and personal with a giraffe, who was there to educate the public about Africa’s wildlife as part of a fundraiser.

“Insane, you know. They’re having a fundraiser and some guy just parachuted with an American flag, it was good,” attendee Liam Darmon said.