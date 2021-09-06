Labor Day heat wave continues to bake SoCal; beachgoers warned of dangerous rip currents

A Labor Day weekend heat wave will be in full effect Monday as triple-digit temperatures remain in place for many valley and desert locations.

A ridge of high pressure to our east is helping to keep temperatures in the 95-to-107-degree range for those areas as we mark the unofficial end to summer.

Although afternoon highs will be hot, it is not as warm as last year’s record-breaking heat when Woodland Hills reached 120 degrees.

Happy Labor Day! It will be another hot one as we reach the unofficial end to summer. It won't be nearly as hot as last Labor Day, but temps up to 105 are expected across the interior. If you're headed to the beach, be aware there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rt2Vns9TUA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2021

The hot temperatures and low humidity levels will lead to critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Be sure to drink plenty of water and never leave children or pets in a hot car.

Southern California’s beaches were packed over the weekend and are expected to be busy again on Monday.

If you’re headed to the beach, be aware that there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

Swimmers should be aware of any beach flags in their area and learn how to escape a rip current.

Swimming in a pool is NOT the same as swimming at a beach with crashing waves, winds and dangerous #ripcurrents. Obey beach flags if they're in your area, and learn how to escape a rip current if you're caught. https://t.co/9C3kG4NjL2 can help you #KnowBeforeYouGo! pic.twitter.com/L8zWCTUoeV — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 6, 2021