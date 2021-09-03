Labor Day travel: LAX expected to be twice as busy as last year

During the Labor Day weekend, Los Angeles International Airport is expected to be about twice as busy as the same time last year, with more people returning to air travel, airport officials say.

Between Friday and Tuesday, there are 3,289 flights scheduled to depart from LAX — about double the number of flights that took off during that period last year, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

“Even though we are not back to pre-pandemic numbers, we are expecting twice as many guests at LAX this Labor Day weekend than we saw last year, which means that travelers should plan ahead for traffic and a busy airport,” L.A. World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said in a statement.

LAX recommends arriving at the terminals at least two hours before their scheduled departure for domestic flights, and three hours earlier for international flights.

“This will allow extra time to navigate the terminals, including any alternate pathways in place due to construction, and time for any congestion at the security screening areas during peak travel hours,” airport officials said.

Travelers can check on LAX traffic and current parking availability on the airport’s website as they plan ahead for their trip.

Here’s a hack for LAX. If you want to see traffic, parking availability, or TSA line wait times, this account updates all of that throughout the day. They expect it to be twice as busy as last #LaborDay ⁦@KTLA⁩ https://t.co/RqlaPBZKyJ — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) September 3, 2021

With the coronavirus still a threat, face masks are remain required under federal law for everyone at LAX.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated people to not travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

And while vaccinated people can travel, health officials say they still have to take precautions since virus transmission levels are high.

LAX is offering free, one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 18 and older at the airport. The vaccine clinic is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The three airport vaccination locations can be found across from LAX’s Terminal 6 next to Parking Structure 6, and at both the departures and arrivals levels inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal. more information on the vaccinations can be found here.

People can also get rapid coronavirus tests at the airport. Appointments are recommended and can be booked online here.