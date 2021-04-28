Lack of truck drivers could lead to summer gas shortage

A lack of qualified truck drivers could lead to a supply shortage at your local gas pump this summer, experts in the industry are saying.

“We’ve been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it,” National Tank Truck Carriers Executive Vice President Ryan Streblow told CNN. “It certainly has grown exponentially.”

Related Content Increased demand for gas pushes prices up

A fuel supply shortage could also lead to higher prices at the pump, which have already climbed to $4.04 per gallon in Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon a year ago was just $2.83.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 28, 2021.