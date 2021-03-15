LACMA set to welcome back guests April 1 after more than a year closed

Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” installation at LACMA is seen in this file photo. (Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is set to reopen its galleries on April 1, after more than a year closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.

The announcement comes after L.A. County on Monday started allowing museums and other venues to reopen indoors at 25% capacity. Previously, museums were only allowed to operate outdoors at 50% capacity.

LACMA visitors will have to book tickets in advance, wear masks and undergo mandatory online health screenings and temperature checks, the museum said in a news release.

Art lovers will have to experience the galleries by walking through one-way paths to allow for physical distancing.

All in-person events are suspended, including art classes, talks, concerts, film screenings and group tours.

Tickets for the general public will be go on sale on LACMA’s website at 10 a.m. March 25. Ticket will be available earlier for museum members, beginning March 19. Visitors can also buy or reserve tickets by calling 323 857–6010.

LACMA members will be welcomed for Member Previews starting March 26.

“We are thrilled to again be a source of respite, solace, and beauty for Angelenos,” said LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan.

The LACMA Store and LACMA Café airstream will also be open, following restrictions outlined by the county. Ray’s & Stark Bar and Coffee + Milk (C+M) will reopen on April 7.