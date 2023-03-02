The Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male patient who has been hospitalized for one day.

According to the hospital, the unidentified man is 60 years old, stands at 5’9” and weighs 163 pounds.

He is of average build, and he has black and gray hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work and speak with Cristol Perez, LCSW at 323-409-4317 or Brian Dillon, LCSW at 323-409-3134.