The largest and busiest hospital in Los Angeles County is getting a new name and identity.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center officially unveiled its new name and brand: Los Angeles General Medical Center.

The hospital had an official unveiling Wednesday with special guest speakers, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and County Supervisor Hilda Solis, as well as hospital administrators and County Public Health officials.

The new name and brand reflects the hospital’s “active and intentional commitment to strengthen the trust between the medical center and the community of Los Angeles,” officials said.

The historic medical center is located east of downtown L.A. in Boyle Heights and has existed in the community in various forms since 1878.

It’s the largest hospital in Los Angeles County and the largest public hospital west of Texas, serving nearly 1 million patients every year.

Its County+USC moniker comes from its partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the University of Southern California, where thousands of doctors are trained by residents at the Keck School of Medicine.

But the old name has garnered confusion over the years. There’s a Keck Hospital of Medicine about a mile away, as well as other L.A.-area hospitals that carry similar names. Focus groups and surveys have revealed that the previous name carried little weight with those in the community and even those that received care at the facility.

Solis, in whose district the main hospital is located, said she hopes the new name will clear up any confusion and give the historic hospital an identity that means something to residents.

“For years, I have heard from residents and stakeholders that they wanted to see a name that speaks to the campus’ history, resonates with our residents, and can be easily understood in Spanish and other languages,” Solis said. “As the campus moves into the next step of expanding its world-class care by creating supportive housing and a comprehensive continuum of care, Los Angeles General Medical Center will recognize our storied past while also launching us into a very bright future.”

In addition to the new name, the facility also has a new motto: “Exceptional Care. Healthy Communities.”

The new branding for Los Angeles General Hospital.

Officials say the motto reflects the hospital’s mission to build healthy communities by being a trusted provider to those in need of care. Both the name and the motto are also easily translatable to Spanish.

Los Angeles General will continue its affiliation with USC and the Keck School of Medicine, a partnership which it says is responsible for mentoring and education the “next generation of physicians.”

The medical center features more than 600 beds, a Level 1 Trauma Center, one of the county’s three burn units, one of the nation’s oldest HIV clinics and a training site for the U.S. Navy, in addition to its renowned teaching hospital.

“Los Angeles General Medical Center is Los Angeles County’s flagship hospital, and to that end, I am thrilled to see our community take ownership of its new name and brand,” Solis said.