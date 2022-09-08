LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for help in identifying a female patient who has been hospitalized since Sunday. Sept. 8, 2022 (LAC+USC)

LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for help in identifying a female patient who has been hospitalized since Sunday.

The woman is approximately 30 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short black hair, hospital officials said in a news release.

She has been hospitalized at LAC+USC since Sept. 4. The hospital did not specify the reason for her hospitalization. However, it released a photo showing the woman intubated.

Another photo shows a tattoo of the name “Jazmine” on her right arm. She also has tattoos of two dots and a curved line by her right eye, a square next to her left eye, a city skyline on her neck, “5” on her left middle finger, and “Laveah” on her left arm, the hospital said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Lucero Rodriguez with the LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-7315.