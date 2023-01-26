Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient.

The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.

A photo released by the hospital shows the patient is intubated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact one of two licensed LAC+USC clinical social workers, Cristol Perez at 323-409-4317, or Brian Dillon at 323-409-3134.