After three years of drought, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has decided to ease its water restrictions thanks to a winter of consistent rain that helped to replenish reservoirs.

Customers will be allowed to water three days a week instead of just two, according to the LADWP website.

Those with odd-numbered street addresses can now water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Watering days for those with even-numbered street addresses will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

All watering must be done before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m., according to the LADWP.

The change, which went into effect on July 27, ends one of the strictest water restriction orders Los Angeles had ever seen.

The LADWP serves about 4 million customers.