LADWP facility locked down amid search for possible armed prowler in Shadow Hills area

A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as police searched for a suspected armed prowler in the Shadow Hills area.
The prowler was spotted in the foothills near Sunland Boulevard and the 210 Freeway about 12:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Christopher Zine said.
About a dozen employees at the nearby LADWP facility were placed on lockdown after surveillance video showed a man going through a fence with something in his hand.
The man may have been holding a rifle, Zine said.
A perimeter was set up to search for the suspect, prompting officials to tell residents of homes within the search area to shelter in place.
K-9 and SWAT units were called to the scene to help but officials later said the suspect was not located on the property.
A helicopter was expected to join the search at some point Tuesday morning.
Police believe the man is the same prowler suspected in a string of 8 to 10 burglaries or attempted burglaries in the Shadow Hills, Sun Valley and Sunland areas recently.
Security videos showed the suspect holding a weapon and walking around people’s homes.
He is believed to have several weapons, one of which is described as looking like an AR-15 and another being a hunting rifle, police said.
The incidents occurred between Oct. 19 and Nov. 6 and included one time where a gun was pointed at a security guard, police said.
The suspect was described as being Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.
Anyone who sees the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.