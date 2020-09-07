LADWP restores power to more customers, but 45,000 remain without service amid extreme heat wave

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power restored powers to tens of thousands of residents overnight, but 45,000 customers still remained without power Monday morning as an extreme heat wave continued to scorch the region.

LADWP estimated that power would be restored to affected residents about 48 hours from the time an outage started.

Our crews made a lot of progress overnight on heat storm restoration work. As of 6am, we have 45k customers remaining out, down from 70k last night at 9pm. ETR is 48 hrs from the time an outage began.. #LAHeat — LADWP (@LADWP) September 7, 2020

The service disruptions were triggered by widespread, record-breaking heat that prompted a surge in the use of electricity, which caused distribution equipment to overheat, overload and subsequently fail in about 200 small neighborhoods, officials said.

Local distribution also experienced overheating that led to larger circuit outages and power failures in multiple neighborhoods.

An estimated 147,000 were without power at some point since Friday, with outages still impacting 70,000 residents by Sunday night. However, crews “made a lot of progress overnight on heat storm restoration work,” and as of 6 a.m. Monday, power to 25,000 more customers had been restored, according to LADWP.

Residents in Koreatown, Highland Park, Mid-Wilshire, Reseda, Studio City, Sylmar, Pacoima, Leimert Park and West Adams were among those who lost service, the utility said on its website.

A Flex Alert had been issued for afternoon and evening hours starting Saturday in anticipation of record-breaking heat across the state. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state’s electrical grid, warned of potential rolling blackouts if residents didn’t conserve power over the three-day holiday weekend.

The state has largely avoided rolling blackouts thus far during the latest round of hot weather, but another Flex Alert will be in effect Monday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Forecasters anticipate another day of high heat, though temperatures are expected to cool down slightly from Sunday, when L.A. County reached a record 121 degrees in Woodland Hills.

#FlexAlerts continue to be in effect from 3-9 pm today. Please conserve energy during these critical hours. Thank you for helping to protect the electric grid. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/b09bJcnVL5 — SCE (@SCE) September 7, 2020