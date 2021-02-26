Lady Gaga calls dog walker a ‘hero’ after he was shot during theft of her French bulldogs in Hollywood

Pop musician Lady Gaga has broken her silence about the violent theft of her dogs and thanked her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot trying to protect them.

The “Chromatica” artist released an emotional statement on social media Friday after Fischer took a bullet to the chest and two attackers made off with her French bulldogs earlier this week. Fischer was in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as of Thursday and is expected to recover.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” Gaga shared on Twitter and Instagram, along with a sweet photo gallery of her pups. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.

“Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021