Lady Gaga’s dog walker releases 1st statement after being shot in Hollywood

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it's not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting.

Ryan Fischer, the dog walker who was shot as he resisted being robbed of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs on a Hollywood street last week, posted a long statement on Instagram on Monday morning in which he described the harrowing attack and thanked everyone for their support as he recovered.

His love of the animals, and his sense of being strongly supported by the pop singer in the last week, shine through in the messages.

From multiple Instagram accounts, Fischer posted two pictures of himself in the hospital and wrote that, although “still in recovery from a very close call with death,” he was getting better and benefiting from the support and care he had received from the first responders and healthcare workers who had treated him, the police, fans around the world, his family — including his mother and brother, who he said flew to Los Angeles to be with him — and Lady Gaga and her team.

“[Y]our babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!” Fischer wrote to the singer, a nod to the fact that the two dogs that were stolen in the attack were returned to Gaga’s representatives Friday. “You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family.”

